Appeal For Contact With Family Over Deceased Man

Police are seeking to make contact with the family or friends of a man found deceased in Pukekohe this afternoon.

Police believe the man is 69-year-old Gary Gibson, who was found deceased in his car just before 2pm.

His vehicle is a purple-grey coloured Honda Odyssey, registration KWK521.

If you know Gary, we would like to hear from you.

Please call Police on 105, quoting the event number P058620613.

