Have You Seen Norton Kaine Kinnaird?

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of the 30-year-old, who has a warrant for his arrest.

Norton Kinnaird is currently on several active charges and considered to be dangerous.

Police advise members of the public not to approach him, and report any sightings of him or where he may be via 111, quoting the case number 240501/4148.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously to report any relevant information on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media