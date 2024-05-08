Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Update: Fatal Fire, Toanui Street, Burnham

Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 4:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Detective Sergeant Brent Menzies.

Together with Fire Investigators from Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Police are conducting a scene examination at the address to determine the cause of the fire.

This work is ongoing, and staff will return to the scene tomorrow.

The body of the deceased has been removed from the property and will undergo a formal identification process which is expected to take some time.

Police have referred the death to the Coroner who we are continuing enquiries on behalf of.

Police extend our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased who we are providing support to and will continue to keep updated on the investigation.

