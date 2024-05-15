Otago Community Trust Grants $756K To Aid Social Services, Arts & Animal Welfare

Communities throughout the Otago region are set to benefit from a significant funding injection of $756,276 from the Otago Community Trust April Grants round. This funding, allocated to a diverse range of organisations and initiatives, will empower local communities, bolster social services, promote arts and culture, and enhance educational opportunities.

At the heart of this funding round is a strong focus on supporting organisations that tackle critical social challenges with the annual Social Services Funding Round. Te Hou Ora Whānau Services Limited, Catholic Social Services and Southern Youth Development, along with several other service groups, will receive substantial funding to continue their invaluable work addressing poverty, addiction, violence, and family support needs. These organisations provide a lifeline to vulnerable individuals and families, fostering resilience and social cohesion within our communities.

The Royal NZ SPCA Inc in Dunedin will receive $7,300 to acquire an X-ray unit and protective equipment for their veterinary clinic. With these resources, the organisation will be able to provide immediate, comprehensive veterinary care to animals in need across the Otago region, streamlining operations and reducing costs associated with outsourcing diagnostic services.

“An in-house X-ray machine for SPCA Dunedin will significantly enhance the delivery of its long-standing services to the Otago community” says Centre Manager Ellen Andrews. “Not only will it shorten wait times for accurate medical and physical diagnoses, care, and treatment of animals, improve outcomes for recovery and expedite adoptions but it will also unburden SPCA of the costs of outsourcing this service. SPCA Dunedin welcomes an in house x-ray machine to increase positive outcomes for animal welfare in the region.”

The Ranfurly Volunteer Fire Brigade received $20,000 from the Trust to procure a 4WD Light Support Vehicle, enhancing their ability to respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies in the Maniototo region. This investment recognises the vital role played by volunteer firefighters in ensuring the safety and preparedness of rural communities.

Ewan Mason from the Ranfurly Fire Brigade says “this new vehicle, with custom built deck and lockers, will allow the firefighters improved access to more remote and often difficult locations. The brigade is expecting to take delivery of it in August and it should be in service in time for the 2024/25 fire season.”

The region's vibrant arts and cultural scene also received a boost. The Dunedin Swing Festival 2024 will be celebrating its 10th anniversary by bringing world-class dance instructors and performers to the city. Additionally, the Shakespeare Globe Centre NZ, Smokefree Rockquest & Smokefree Tangata Beats, and the South Otago Theatrical Society Inc will receive funding to promote community engagement through their respective initiatives.

Otago Community Trust Community Grants, April 2024

