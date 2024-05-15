Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Taxpayers’ Union Warns Against Digital Services Tax

Wednesday, 15 May 2024, 11:24 am
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Responding to the Government’s plans to implement Labour’s proposed Digital Services Tax (DST), Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, warns against the move:

“The Government should be cutting wasteful spending, not introducing new taxes that will see New Zealand businesses slapped with devastating retaliatory tariffs as seen in France.

“Introducing this new tax undermines New Zealand’s moral authority to argue against retaliatory protectionist measures from our trading partners with policies that, while neutral on paper, would go against the spirit of free trade through a structure that largely targets foreign firms.

“The proposals also risk raising prices for New Zealand consumers of digital services or seeing a reduction in the quality or quantity of services available as overseas companies direct their efforts elsewhere.

“With the economic costs of retaliatory tariffs likely to be higher than any increase in tax revenue, the government would be actively making New Zealanders poorer for very little gain.

"Revenue Minister Simon must send this proposal to the scrap heap and instead focus his efforts on cutting wasteful spending – especially in his Climate Change portfolio where it is so prevalent.”

NOTE:

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 