Serious Crash, Mawheraiti, West Coast - Tasman

Police are responding to a serious single vehicle crash involving a powerpole

on State Highway 7, Mawheraiti on the West Coast.

One person has been airlifted from the scene in a critical condition.

The road is now closed north of Thompsons Rd while emergency services and

power company attend the incident.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

