If The Wellington Mayor’s Not Going To Bother Turning Up Anyway, Sell The Airport Shares

Thursday, 16 May 2024, 10:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau has been revealed to have missed half of all Wellington Airport board meetings in the past year. Commenting on this, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“Given the local government crisis Wellington finds itself in, the very least the Mayor should be doing is showing up for the job ratepayers pay her to do.

“It’s far from the first time the Mayor has been called out for her absenteeism, and no doubt it won’t be the last.

“Wellington City Council is currently looking at selling the airport shares. The Mayor not bothering to turn up to board meetings is all the proof needed to show the airport will run just fine without them.”

