Update - Threat, Gisborne

Gisborne Police have cleared the Nelson Road area in Riverdale, Gisborne following an earlier threat made via a phone call to a nearby school.

Students have been released from school and Police will be leaving the area shortly.

Police are confident there is no immediate threat to students, staff, or the premises.

Police will be making further enquiries into the phone call to identify the person responsible.

