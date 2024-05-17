Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Restricted Fire Season Revoked For South Marlborough

Friday, 17 May 2024, 8:09 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is revoking the restricted fire season for South Marlborough from 8am Friday 17 May, until further notice.

The South Marlborough fire district includes everything south of Wairau River and Rārangi Beach.

This means people can light outdoor fires without a permit approved by Fire and Emergency.

Today’s change of fire season means all of Marlborough is now in an open fire season, except for land owned by the Department of Conservation, which is in a restricted fire season.

Announcing the fire season change, Group Manager Chris Hayles said South Marlborough experienced a dry, hot summer.

"However recent rainfall and cooler autumn temperatures mean the risk of wildfire has now reduced.

"It is important the public remembers that while a fire permit is no longer required, it is still the responsibility of the person lighting the fire to ensure it is done so safely.

"Fires need to be kept to a manageable size and it is important than any smoke drift will not be a hazard for motorists," he says.

"Always visit www.checkitsalright.nz before lighting and avoid lighting fires during or ahead of strong winds."

