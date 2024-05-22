Contractor Announced For Moerā Neighbourhood Hub Build

Hutt City Council is pleased to announce that locally owned and operated Niche Modular Construction Ltd has been awarded the contract to build the new Moerā Neighbourhood Hub.

The new hub, located on the existing Moerā library site, will provide a vibrant community space for locals to connect, learn, and play. The facility will feature an open plan space that allows access to vital library services such as library books and other collections, internet access, printers, photocopying and much more. The new hub also offers a fantastic connection to the reserve and playground outside with bifold doors and deck around the north side of the building.

An indicative representation of the new Hub will look. (Image supplied)

Niche brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the project, having successfully delivered over 100 education spaces comprising of 450 building modules constructed at their innovative modular construction hub in Petone, Lower Hutt.

"We're excited to be working with Niche to bring this vital community project to life," said Joann Ransom, Hutt City Council's Head of Neighbourhood Hubs & Library Services. "The new Moerā Neighbourhood Hub will be a fantastic asset for the community, and we're confident that Niche will deliver a fit for purpose facility that meets the needs of residents."

The construction timeline is being finalised with the new hub expected to be completed by year end.

Mayor Campbell Barry says it is great to have a proven local business on board to help deliver an important community asset.

"Getting a local business like Niche Modular, that is based in Petone, to build the hub is part of our commitment to prioritising local businesses through our procurement processes. This facility will be a great asset for the Moerā community."

As part of the Moerā Neighbourhood Hub redevelopment, Hutt City Council Parks & Reserves will be upgrading the Moerā reserve that expands out of the north end of the new hub. This will be completed in a phased approach.

The first phase will be developed concurrently with the new hub by Niche as part of the overall project, and will include the public toilets, paving and planting in the immediate outdoor area of the hub.

The north end of the reserve will be refreshed later in phase two.

To follow along on the project journey, visit hutt.city/moerahub

