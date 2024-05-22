Rescue In The Redwoods: How Your Rescue Helicopter Saved Jonty's Life

“I could hear the sound of the rescue helicopter approaching as I was being stretchered up to the clearing at the top of the track. I remember feeling so relieved hearing that sound and knowing I was one step closer to getting to the hospital, I was in so much pain”.

On a beautiful Rotorua day, Jonty, a keen mountain biker, was enjoying the tracks and trails in the scenic Redwoods Forrest. Having spent the morning riding his favourite tracks, it was on to the smooth, flowing bends of the Te Poaka trail. Little did he know that this adventurous ride would take an unexpected turn.

Jonty with MTB/Supplied

“As I rode down the steep terrain, I got to about halfway down the trail when I lost control of my bike, crashing directly into a tree.

“In an instant, I knew I needed help.

“Fortunately, my wife was with me and quickly called emergency services,” says Jonty of the frightening situation.

Soon after, the rescue helicopter was dispatched to the scene. Due to the challenging terrain and very tall trees, a rescue team managed to carry Jonty up to a clearing, where the rescue helicopter hovered above, ready to winch him onto the helicopter. After a tricky winch extraction by the onboard rescue helicopter crew, Jonty was safely and securely on board the rescue helicopter and treatment for his pain immediately began.

With urgency, the rescue helicopter transported Jonty in a few short minutes, from the Redwoods Forest to Rotorua Hospital. The journey provided a constant reminder of the importance of the rescue helicopter service. It was not only the fastest mode of transport to the hospital, but it also ensured Jonty’s safety, preventing further spinal injuries...which could have occurred on the challenging off-road tracks.

“I think an ambulance would have been excruciatingly painful across the bumpy and rutted off-road tracks - the rescue helicopter was certainly a smooth ride.” Jonty said.

Equipped with the latest range of medical equipment and highly skilled crew, your rescue helicopter is a mobile intensive care unit, and ensures patients receive immediate and timely medical care during transit. This level of care and attention significantly minimises the risk of further injury, enhancing overall patient outcomes and recovery.

Jonty suffered multiple injuries including two fractured lumbar vertebrae, torn AC joints in both shoulders, and multiple contusions and lacerations on his arms, legs, and face. “While the pain was intense, I was so grateful that I could still move my toes” says Jonty.

“My recovery journey has been slow but steady. I am slowly regaining my strength and mobility. While my back still bothers me at times, the rest of my body has almost healed completely. I will always be grateful to all those that helped me that day.

“This life-altering experience has made me appreciate the fragility of life and the importance of reliable emergency services such as the rescue helicopter. Living in a country like New Zealand - we are fortunate to have access to such an incredible life-saving service.” says Jonty.

