Search Continues For Man In Wellington Harbour

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Rachel Boyd:

Police have now identified the man who is reported to have fallen overboard on an East by West ferry Friday morning.

Police are providing support to the man’s family who we will continue to update as the search progresses, at this time we will not be releasing details of his identity.

Following the report of a man falling overboard Maritime New Zealand Rescue Coordination Centre NZ coordinated a thorough on-water search effort using detailed modelling and analysis of the harbour and search efforts. The search involved up to 14 vessels and a rescue helicopter at its peak.

Unfortunately the man has yet to be located.

The search recommenced yesterday with a potential location of interest identified in the Wellington Harbour.

The Police Maritime Unit will continue coordinating a search today assisted by the Royal New Zealand Navy.

Anyone who has information that may assist Police in locating this person, please call Police on 105, referencing file number 240524/6000.

