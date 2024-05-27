Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Search Continues For Man In Wellington Harbour

Monday, 27 May 2024, 10:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Rachel Boyd:

Police have now identified the man who is reported to have fallen overboard on an East by West ferry Friday morning.

Police are providing support to the man’s family who we will continue to update as the search progresses, at this time we will not be releasing details of his identity.

Following the report of a man falling overboard Maritime New Zealand Rescue Coordination Centre NZ coordinated a thorough on-water search effort using detailed modelling and analysis of the harbour and search efforts. The search involved up to 14 vessels and a rescue helicopter at its peak.

Unfortunately the man has yet to be located.

The search recommenced yesterday with a potential location of interest identified in the Wellington Harbour.

The Police Maritime Unit will continue coordinating a search today assisted by the Royal New Zealand Navy.

Anyone who has information that may assist Police in locating this person, please call Police on 105, referencing file number 240524/6000.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 