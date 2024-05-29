Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund Gets New Look

The Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund (TWBCEF) was created by five local funders (Acorn Foundation, BayTrust, Tauranga City Council, TECT, and Western Bay of Plenty District Council) to provide a more streamlined application process in seeking funding for community events. The joint fund enables event organisers to make a single funding application to a single funding pool, reducing the administrative burden in securing event funding.

In its third year of funding local community events, the TWBCEF ensures locals and visitors have a broad range of events to experience and enjoy throughout the year.

The fund's latest update involves revamping its branding to a truer representation of the fund, focusing on the fund simply being a community event fund for the Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty region.

The new TWBCEF logo symbolises the communities it supports by representing both the waves crashing against the Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty coastline and the rolling Kaimai Ranges, which shelter us inland. The five curves which construct the logo’s icon serve as a visual representation of the collaboration between five local funders who make up the TWBCEF (Acorn Foundation, BayTrust, Tauranga City Council, TECT, and Western Bay of Plenty District Council).

Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s Community and Strategic Relationships Manager, Jodie Rickard, says it’s great to see the region’s natural features reflected in the new branding.

“Those who live in Tauranga and the Western Bay have a shared pride in our beautiful natural environment. Bringing together the partner organisations under one logo which celebrates the place where we live clearly signifies the collaborative spirit of our community,” says Rickard.

Tauranga City Council’s Venues and Events Manager, Nelita Byrne loves how the new logo design embodies the spirit of our city and region.

“This fund is all about our community so it’s great to have a logo that showcases our unique place. We’re proud to support community events, and having a strong brand alongside this effort highlights our commitment and encourages more event organisers to engage with the fund,” says Byrne.

The new branding is now live and event organisers can access the brand guidelines and new logo files on the fund’s website for supported events from now on.

Alongside the announcement of the fund’s brand revamp, is that of 25 events that received a combined total of $267,100 from the first round of the 2024-25 funding year.

These events are spread over the coming months through to April 2025 and include some regular, well-loved events as well as new events to the region. They are all community-driven events, aiming to enrich our communities through active participation and inclusion.

Funding recipient’s events:

Te Kete Matariki held on 28 June 2024 at Jubilee Park, Te Puke.

held on 28 June 2024 at Jubilee Park, Te Puke. Tauranga Junior Tough Guy and Gal Challenge held on 3 July 2024 at Mercury Baypark Arena.

held on 3 July 2024 at Mercury Baypark Arena. Hume 5km & 10km Fun Run/Walk held on 6 July 2024 at Katikati War Memorial Hall.

held on 6 July 2024 at Katikati War Memorial Hall. Whai NBL Home Game held on 9 July 2024 at Mercury Baypark Arena.

held on 9 July 2024 at Mercury Baypark Arena. Waihi Beach Matariki Dawn Viewing and Breakfast held on 12 July 2024 at Waihi Beach.

held on 12 July 2024 at Waihi Beach. Karohirohi, Opus Orchestra Concert held from 16 – 26 July 2024 at Baycourt, Tauranga.

held from 16 – 26 July 2024 at Baycourt, Tauranga. North Island School Cyclocross Champs and Summerhill CX held on 21 July 2024 at Summerhill MTB Park, Papamoa.

held on 21 July 2024 at Summerhill MTB Park, Papamoa. Vanuatu Independence Day Celebration held on 30 July 2024 at Papamoa Sports and Recreation Centre, Papamoa.

held on 30 July 2024 at Papamoa Sports and Recreation Centre, Papamoa. Whānau Mārama New Zealand International Film Festival held from 15 to 28 August 2024 at Luxe Cinemas, Tauranga.

held from 15 to 28 August 2024 at Luxe Cinemas, Tauranga. Tauranga Primary Schools Music Festival held from 26 to 30 August 2024 at Baycourt, Tauranga.

held from 26 to 30 August 2024 at Baycourt, Tauranga. 2024 Zespri AIMS Games held from 7 to 13 September 2024 at various locations across Tauranga and Western Bay.

held from 7 to 13 September 2024 at various locations across Tauranga and Western Bay. The Chilean Independence Day held on 14 September 2024 at Papamoa Sports and Recreation Centre, Papamoa.

held on 14 September 2024 at Papamoa Sports and Recreation Centre, Papamoa. Whai Tauihi Home Game held on 5 October 2024 at QEYC, Tauranga.

held on 5 October 2024 at QEYC, Tauranga. Whai Tauihi Home Game held on 11 October 2024 at QEYC, Tauranga.

held on 11 October 2024 at QEYC, Tauranga. Toi Kiri World Indigenous Festival held from 14 to 24 October 2024 at Whareroa Marae and Reserve, Mount Maunganui.

held from 14 to 24 October 2024 at Whareroa Marae and Reserve, Mount Maunganui. Whai Tauihi Home Game held on 7 November 2024 at QEYC, Tauranga.

held on 7 November 2024 at QEYC, Tauranga. Whai Tauihi Home Game held on 23 November 2024 at QEYC, Tauranga.

held on 23 November 2024 at QEYC, Tauranga. Tauranga Diwali Festival held on 23 November 2024 at The Historic Village, Tauranga.

held on 23 November 2024 at The Historic Village, Tauranga. Katikati Christmas Series held from 23 November to 30 December 2024 at The Arts Junction, Katikati.

held from 23 November to 30 December 2024 at The Arts Junction, Katikati. Kabaddi Sports Tournament held on 24 November 2024 at Centennial Park, Te Puke.

held on 24 November 2024 at Centennial Park, Te Puke. Christmas in the Park held on 14 December 2024 at Jubilee Park, Te Puke.

held on 14 December 2024 at Jubilee Park, Te Puke. A Night Before Christmas held on 14 December 2024 at Bethlehem College Fields.

held on 14 December 2024 at Bethlehem College Fields. Mount Festival of Multisport held on 18 January 2025 at Pilot Bay, Mount Maunganui.

held on 18 January 2025 at Pilot Bay, Mount Maunganui. Whai NBL Home Game held on 14 March 2025 at Mercury Baypark Arena.

held on 14 March 2025 at Mercury Baypark Arena. Aramex Kiwi Walk & Run Series – McLaren Falls held on 26 April 2025 at McLaren Falls, Kaimais.

The Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund website has more details on these, and other events supported by the TWBCEF.

Applications for round two of the TWBCEF are now open through www.communityeventfund.nz

Fund organisers, Acorn Foundation, BayTrust, Tauranga City Council, TECT and Western Bay of Plenty District Council are inviting new community event applications to be submitted before the 20 June 2024 cut-off date. Decisions for round two of the fund will be released by 20 July 2024.

The maximum funding cap per event is $50,000 for events in Tauranga and $15,000 for Western Bay of Plenty events.

