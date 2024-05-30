Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Lower Hutt’s New Skatepark Will Be Ready To Roll This Summer

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 8:39 am
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Overview of the skatepark’s design. Image/Supplied.

Designs for a new skatepark at Avalon Park have been released by Hutt City Council as part of Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi (formerly RiverLink).

The new skatepark is scheduled to open in Summer 2024/2025. It will replace the existing skatepark on Block Road, which needs to be demolished to make room for vital transport improvements at Melling including the relocation and building of the new State Highway 2 Melling interchange and transport hub.

Mayor Campbell Barry says the opening of the skatepark will be an important milestone.

"It’s a significant step forward for the Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi project while providing a new and exciting community and skate space for everyone to enjoy."

The new facilities will be funded by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi through the Melling Transport Improvements, which is part of Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi.

The skatepark incorporates features requested by the community during consultation. It was designed using local knowledge through a specialist advisory group comprising roller, scooter, BMX and skateboarding experts.

It will include six skate zones that cater to beginner, intermediate and expert users and will include:

  • A mini bowl
  • Five different quarter pipes
  • Various rails, curbs and pole jams
  • A five-sided funbox with ledge
  • Weather shelters, park furniture and CCTV
"The new Avalon Skatepark has been designed by the community for the community and will be a modern state-of-the art space for roller sporters to enjoy for generations to come," says Mayor Barry.

It will be built by internationally renowned skatepark designers Convic, who have built similar structures in Australia, Dubai, China and Auckland.

Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi is a transformational project that includes crucial flood protection and river restoration work, improvements to public transport, walking and cycling routes, local roads and the SH2 Melling Interchange, as well as urban revitalisation of the Lower Hutt city centre.

You can find more information here.

© Scoop Media

