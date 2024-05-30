Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Seeking Information After Vehicle Theft In Tokoroa

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 11:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Sergeant Neale Saunders:

Tokoroa Police investigating the theft of a blue ATV Yamaha Viking are wanting to hear from the person pictured, as we believe they can assist Police with investigations.

The vehicle was stolen from a dealers yard in Tokoroa just after 4pm on Tuesday.

It then crashed through a fence and fled.

On Wednesday morning, Police received a call around 6:15am that the ATV was being driven down Baird Road and the northern streets of Tokoroa before going to the Matarawa Stream Reserve.

Police would like to talk to anyone who has seen the pictured vehicle in the last two days, as well as anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage where the vehicle can be seen.

Anyone with information can contact Police by calling 105, or online at 105.police.govt.nz, using “Update Report”, and reference file number 240529/0174.

