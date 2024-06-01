Large Structure Fire In Favona Auckland Contained

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has contained a large structure fire in Favona, Auckland and crews are working to extinguish it.

Incident Controller Phil Larcombe says eight fire trucks and multiple support vehicles including ladder trucks are responding to the fire in a single storey commercial premises used for wrecking cars.

"We ask people to stay away from the immediate area around Titi Street to avoid the smoke and to allow emergency teams to work. Those close by should stay indoors with their windows shut," he says.

Fire and Emergency was alerted to the fire at 10.31am this morning.

There will be another update when the fire is extinguished.

