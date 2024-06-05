Stratford’s Free Positive Ageing Forum For June Puts The Focus On Safety

Stratford District Council (SDC) invites the district’s 65-plus community members to attend the free Positive Ageing Forum on Wednesday 26 June 2024 from 10.30am to 1pm.

This month’s event, which includes free refreshments and a light lunch, will focus on staying fire safe in the home, crime prevention advice, and the use of medical alarms. There’ll also be a presentation from Mayor Neil Volzke on the Elizabeth Watson Fund, which is available to provide financial support to older people that need a helping hand.

SDC Community Engagement and Development Lead Anna-Louise Crane, says that wellbeing and safety are especially important when you’re over 65, and being armed with the right info can give people a little extra confidence when in their home and out and about.

“We want our awesome 65 plus community to enjoy themselves. So, while we’ll make sure they leave at the end with some great safety tips, there’ll be heaps of time to meet people, have a chat, and enjoy a great lunch on us with friends, old and new!”

To attend the forum, people need to register for catering purposes by Friday 21 June with their name and how many are attending if they’re part of a group. RSVP by calling Anna-Louise at Stratford District Council on 06 765 6099 or emailing ACrane@Stratford.govt.nz.

Guest speakers

Chris Linders | Home Fire Safety and Hearing Assisted Technology

In a fire, homes can reach temperatures of over 1,000 degrees in under 3 minutes! Chris Linders, Senior Advisor Readiness and Recovery for Taranaki from Fire and Emergency New Zealand, will speak about home fire safety and the importance of having working smoke alarms, an escape plan, and a safe meeting place. There’ll also be a demonstration of hearing assisted technology for people who cannot hear standard smoke alarms. After the presentation, make sure you sign up for a free home fire safety visit!

Senior Sergeant Kyle Davie | Crime Prevention Advice

With over 25 years in the New Zealand Police force, Senior Sergeant Kyle Davie, Prevention Manager for Taranaki, has a lot of experience in helping to keep people safe. Senior Sgt. Davie will talk about some things you should consider to help keep yourself safe while at home and out and about.

Lisa Pitcher | Medical Alarms

Medical alarms can help give older people confidence and support while they’re living independently. Lisa Pitcher, from St John Medical Alarms, will give a short presentation on the St John alarm services, how it works, funding that may be available, and how easy it is to have a St John Medical Alarm installed in your home, or to use a mobile alarm when you’re out.

Mayor Neil Volzke | The Elizabeth Watson Fund

Elizabeth Maree Watson generously left funds in her will to distribute to Stratford residents aged 65 years and over who need financial help. Mayor Volzke will explain the criteria to make an application to the fund, and what the fund can cover.

