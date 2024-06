Road Closed, SH 25, Thames/Coromandel

State Highway 25 is closed due to a tree that has fallen and slips blocking the road.

It is expected to take some time to clear.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and can check the status of the road on the NZTA website - https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/regions/waikato/traffic-updates/469044...

