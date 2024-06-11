Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Monetary Policy Announcement And Financial Stability Report Dates For Late 2025 And 2026

Tuesday, 11 June 2024, 11:22 am
Press Release: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand

11 June 2024

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua has released the dates for publication of its quarterly Monetary Policy Statement (MPS), Monetary Policy Review (MPR) decisions and the 6-monthly Financial Stability Report (FSR).

The new dates cover the period from August 2025 to July 2026.

The release dates for 2024 to July 2025 remain unchanged.

Announcements will be made as usual at 2pm for the MPS and MPR and at 9am for the FSR on the dates listed below. These will be published on our website.

Media conferences will be held following the release of each MPS at 3pm and FSR at 1pm. They will be live-streamed on our website.

Market implementation of the Official Cash Rate (OCR) will continue to be the working day after the monetary policy announcement. We reserve the right to make changes to this schedule, if required. In such an event, the markets and the media would be given as much notice as possible.

Monetary Policy Statement and Monetary Policy Review announcements

Date                         Announcement

2025

20 August                Monetary Policy Statement media conference and live-stream

8 October                 Monetary Policy Review

26 November           Monetary Policy Statement media conference and live-stream

 

2026

18 February               Monetary Policy Statement media conference and live-stream

8 April                        Monetary Policy Review

27 May                       Monetary Policy Statement media conference and live-stream

8 July                          Monetary Policy Review

 

Financial Stability Report announcements

 

Date                           Announcement

2025

5 November              FSR media conference and live-stream

   

2026

6 May                        FSR media conference and live-stream

 

Remaining release dates for 2026 will be published at least 1 year in advance.

Find more from The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
