Monetary Policy Announcement And Financial Stability Report Dates For Late 2025 And 2026

11 June 2024

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua has released the dates for publication of its quarterly Monetary Policy Statement (MPS), Monetary Policy Review (MPR) decisions and the 6-monthly Financial Stability Report (FSR).

The new dates cover the period from August 2025 to July 2026.

The release dates for 2024 to July 2025 remain unchanged.

Announcements will be made as usual at 2pm for the MPS and MPR and at 9am for the FSR on the dates listed below. These will be published on our website.

Media conferences will be held following the release of each MPS at 3pm and FSR at 1pm. They will be live-streamed on our website.

Market implementation of the Official Cash Rate (OCR) will continue to be the working day after the monetary policy announcement. We reserve the right to make changes to this schedule, if required. In such an event, the markets and the media would be given as much notice as possible.

Monetary Policy Statement and Monetary Policy Review announcements

Date Announcement

2025

20 August Monetary Policy Statement media conference and live-stream

8 October Monetary Policy Review

26 November Monetary Policy Statement media conference and live-stream

2026

18 February Monetary Policy Statement media conference and live-stream

8 April Monetary Policy Review

27 May Monetary Policy Statement media conference and live-stream

8 July Monetary Policy Review

Financial Stability Report announcements

Date Announcement

2025

5 November FSR media conference and live-stream

2026

6 May FSR media conference and live-stream

Remaining release dates for 2026 will be published at least 1 year in advance.

