Kiingi Tuheitia Signs Tuurama Ariki Declaration

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII has joined other Osiania Traditional Leaders in signing the Tuurama Ariki Declaration in Honolulu today.

Signatories to the Declaration have committed to using their ancestral knowledge for the betterment of future generations and to advocate on issues impacting the region and planet.

Kiingi Tuheitia proposed the name of the Declaration, with Tuurama referring to the wisdom of ancestors guiding the journey ahead.

Kiingitanga Spokesman Ngira Simmonds says Kiingi Tuheitia shares the concerns of Osiania Traditional Leaders who are responsible for upholding the teachings of their ancestors and caring for current and future generations.

“Earlier this year, the King met with Ariki from Fiji, Samoa, and Hawai’i to discuss their role in a world impacted by climate change, environmental degradation, economic development, and globalisation.

“As a signatory to the Tuurama Ariki Declaration, the Kiingitanga movement is committed to advocating on these issues and helping people to unite in solving these urgent problems.

Mr Simmonds says the Kaupapa will be underpinned by Kotahitanga (unity) and mana Motuhake (self determination).

“Indigenous people everywhere are ready and willing to bring solutions to the world’s most pressing problems. Now is the time to listen and harness that knowledge for the benefit of our people and planet.”

