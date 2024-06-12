Police Uncover Large-scale Cannabis Operation In Counties Manukau

At least 357 cannabis plants were found at four flats in Manurewa (Photo/ Supplied)

Police, thanks to information provided by the public, have uprooted a large cannabis operation in Manurewa.

Counties Manukau Central Area Commander, Inspector Adam Pyne, says the search was undertaken at a series of flats on a Manurewa street.

“On Monday, staff from our Tactical Crime Unit executed four search warrants on the street.

“They found at least 357 cannabis plants at various stages of maturity from within the four flats, totalling 444 kilograms.

“Approximately half of the plants were nearing maturity for harvesting, and we also found a significant amount of packaged cannabis located inside the oven in one of the flats,” Inspector Pyne says.

The cannabis has an estimated street value of between $200,000 and $600,000.

The plants were taken away and destroyed.

“No one was located during the search warrants, but we are continuing to make enquiries to locate those responsible and hold them to account,” he says.

“We are elated to have this illegal drug off the streets and out of the hands of dealers, and those would make profit from it.”

Police urge anyone with information to please call them on 105, quoting file number 240530/6133.

You can also contact Police online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 clicking "Update Report" and reference the file number above.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

