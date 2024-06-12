Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Funding For Fight Against Alligator Weed

Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 6:39 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

Efforts to eliminate Alligator weed at Lake Whatumā in Central Hawke’s Bay will have greater focus after funding was approved by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s Environment and Integrated Catchments Committee (EICC) today.

Regional Council’s Integrated Catchment Management Group will be re-prioritising $100,000 from other biosecurity programmes to implement the Alligator Weed Management Plan with the goal to eliminate the pest.

EICC Chair Sophie Siers says the severe impacts Alligator weed can have on the region means action needs to be taken.

“Alligator weed is a severe threat to our waterways, agriculture, biodiversity, and our way of life. Right now, Alligator weed has been isolated to Lake Whatumā, but this approved funding means we can tackle the pest aggressively and prevent it spreading to other locations.”

“The biosecurity teams have worked hard to understand the plant’s spread and educate the community on what a potential spread would mean for Hawke’s Bay. Backed by this funding, the teams can take this focus to a new level and boost confidence that we can eradicate the weed in the years to come.”

Alligator weed is a pest plant native to South America. It’s aggressive, outcompetes pastures and crops, is toxic to stock, and blocks waterways and drains.

The plant spreads easily by water or soil movement and on equipment and gear – even boots. When disturbed, the weed breaks up into small fragments which can easily regrow.

To learn more about Alligator weed, visit Alligator weed - Pest Hub | Hawke's Bay Regional Council (hbrc.govt.nz).

