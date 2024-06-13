Metlink Catering For ‘Canes V Chiefs Clash' With Larger Buses And Trains

Bigger buses and trains will be running on the Metlink network to get Hurricanes and Chiefs’ fans to and from their Super Rugby showdown at Sky Stadium, this Saturday 15 June.

Metlink is running larger buses on several key Wellington city routes before and after the game, while extra carriages have been added to some pre match trains on the Hutt Valley, Johnsonville and Kāpiti lines.

Several additional train services on the same lines will depart once the game, including possible extra time for golden point, is over.

Alongside the increased capacity, the Saturday timetable will be operating, and Metlink is reminding travellers that this means half price, off-peak fares will apply all day if paying by Snapper card.

With attendance predicated to reach around 30,000, Metlink strongly advises fans to travel early to ensure they make the 4.35pm kick off time.

Metlink is aware that a Hurricanes win on Saturday means the final would be held in Wellington on 22 June and assures fans that trains will be running on as many lines as possible if the Hurricanes progress.

For the latest travel information, please visit the Metlink website and app.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

