An Urgent Call For Compassion In Dog Pound Policies

The Animal Justice Party (AJP) views the urgent appeal to save a dog in Pen 46 at the Christchurch City Council (CCC) pound as a critical example of the need for reform in how animals are assessed and treated in pounds.

A local resident's plea to adopt this scared yet gentle dog, facing euthanasia despite a willing adopter, underscores a broader issue of compassion and fairness in animal welfare policies. AJP believes that every dog deserves a chance at a loving home, and they advocate for legislation and practices that prioritise the well-being of our canine companions, reflecting their unique situations and behaviours in less stressful environments.

The concerned resident, who encountered the dog in a local park, reached out to the CCC pound after seeing a post about him on Facebook. Despite being told that the dog had not been claimed and was not microchipped, it was confirmed that he had been desexed. During the interaction with the pound staff, the resident was informed that the dog is considered "super aggressive" and prone to biting, a description that sharply contrasts with the resident's personal experience of the dog being loving and gentle, but terrified.

“I was shocked by the lack of compassion in the response from the pound staff,” the resident shared with AJP. “I expressed my willingness to adopt the dog, but was met with discouraging and rude remarks. They implied that no one would want him because he had been dumped, and that their priority was on other dogs in their care.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The resident has questioned the fairness of euthanising a dog simply because he appears scared in the pound's environment and urges the CCC to consider the dog's behaviour in a more familiar and less stressful setting. “I believe this dog deserves a chance at a loving home,” the resident continued. “I am deeply concerned about his fate. I urge the Christchurch City Council to review his case with the kindness and consideration that every life deserves.”

This appeal highlights a broader issue of how animals are assessed and treated in pounds, emphasising the need for compassion and a willingness to consider each animal's unique situation.

Under the Dog Control Act 1996, councils are mandated to adhere to a specific protocol for handling impounded dogs. This protocol includes attempting to locate and contact the owner, notifying them of the impoundment, and providing a grace period for reclaiming the dog. If the owner fails to respond or pay the necessary fees within the stipulated time frame, the council may proceed with various options, including adoption, rehoming, or euthanasia, depending on the circumstances.

The Animal Justice Party's (AJP) ultimate goal is to centre all legislation, policy, and processes of the Dog Control Act around the well-being of our canine companions. The inspiration for their upcoming campaign comes from Robbie's story—a reminder of the consequences of existing policies. Dog euthanised by Auckland Council despite an adoption request by woman who found him - NZ Herald

AJP proposes several changes to improve the current system and condones dogs being killed through no fault of their own. Temperament matters, but so does compassion and understanding. AJP is fighting to ensure every dog is given a fair chance at a loving home, regardless of behaviour in unnatural and stressful environments.

AJP hopes that the Christchurch City Council shares this commitment to the well-being of our canine companions and that the dog in Pen 46 is given the care he deserves. AJP invites all dog lovers to support their upcoming campaign by joining or donating.

© Scoop Media

