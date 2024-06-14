Appeal For Sightings And Witnesses Following Crash, Taupo

Police are appealing for information following a crash where a car collided with a male on an e-scooter on Friday 7 June.

The collision took place on Tamamutu Street at around 8.10pm.

The male sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was on or near Rifle Range Road and Tamamutu Street around 8.10pm that may have witnessed the collision or may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone who may have information that can help Police in their investigation, please contact us on 105, quoting file number 240608/8052.

