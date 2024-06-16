Police Appeal For Witnesses To Hampton Downs Crash

Sergeant Steven Jones, Northwestern Waikato Road Policing:

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash on State Highway 1 at around 11.55am on Friday 14 June.

The two vehicle crash that occurred near Hampton Downs involved a black SUV and a light truck and trailer.

Police wish to thank members of the public who initially witnessed and rendered assistance to those involved in the crash, including performing CPR.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the black SUV driving north from Huntly towards Hampton Downs prior to the crash.

Anyone with information - especially dash camera footage - could provide valuable assistance to the crash investigation.

If you saw the black SUV prior to the crash, or have any information that could assist Police with our investigation, please contact us either by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’.

If you have video footage, please provide an email address and Police will forward a link to simply and safely upload video from your device.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

The file number is: 240614/9960.

