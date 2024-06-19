Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Unlawful Interference With Cars In Christchurch Drives Four Into PoliceCustody

Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 12:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A fifteen-year-old has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a vehicle in Papanui on Tuesday morning.

At about 11.45am yesterday 18 June, Police responded to reports of a group of youths on Condell Avenue allegedly breaking into vehicles.

Christchurch Metro Response Manager, Inspector Leairne Dow, says the group were located with one person still inside the vehicle, after a witness called police.

"The four youths were taken into custody without further incident, and one person was charged,” Inspector Dow says.

A 15-year-old is facing charges of unlawfully interfering with a motor vehicle and possession of instruments for conversion and will appear in the Christchurch Youth Court on 25 June 2024.

The other youths were taken home by Police after being warned.

“We understand this sort of offending where people’s property is targeted can be frustrating and invasive for our community,” Inspector Dow says.

“I would like to acknowledge residents who observed the concerning behaviour and called 111 straight away, meaning Police could respond promptly.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 