Unlawful Interference With Cars In Christchurch Drives Four Into PoliceCustody

A fifteen-year-old has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a vehicle in Papanui on Tuesday morning.

At about 11.45am yesterday 18 June, Police responded to reports of a group of youths on Condell Avenue allegedly breaking into vehicles.

Christchurch Metro Response Manager, Inspector Leairne Dow, says the group were located with one person still inside the vehicle, after a witness called police.

"The four youths were taken into custody without further incident, and one person was charged,” Inspector Dow says.

A 15-year-old is facing charges of unlawfully interfering with a motor vehicle and possession of instruments for conversion and will appear in the Christchurch Youth Court on 25 June 2024.

The other youths were taken home by Police after being warned.

“We understand this sort of offending where people’s property is targeted can be frustrating and invasive for our community,” Inspector Dow says.

“I would like to acknowledge residents who observed the concerning behaviour and called 111 straight away, meaning Police could respond promptly.”

