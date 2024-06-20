Freediving New Zealand Issue Safety Alert Following Newmarket Pool Incident

The safety team practices a rescue at the Freediving Pool Nationals. Photo: Freediving New Zealand

Auckland, [19 June 2024] – The recent incident in Auckland, where two men were found unresponsive at the bottom of the Newmarket pool, underscores the critical importance of having a trained safety buddy during breath-hold activities underwater.

Freediving New Zealand have issued a safety warning to those who want to undertake any breath- hold activity without the supervision of a club or trained safety buddy. “The recent incident at the Newmarket pool is an example of how harmless breath-hold activities may seem, while highlighting at the same time how dangerous it can be if not practiced safely” Kat Mager, Chair of Freediving New Zealand said.

Breath-hold activities include any activity where a person intentionally holds their breath underwater, whether it’s freediving, underwater hockey, spearfishing in the ocean, or even recreational breath-holding in a pool or your bathtub at home. While these activities can be safe and enjoyable when conducted correctly with a trained buddy, they can also pose serious risks if proper safety measures are not followed.

“To ensure safety while freediving, always dive with a trained buddy”, Mager said. “ If you or anyone you know is interested in underwater breath-hold activities, we strongly encourage joining a club or enrolling in a course with an accredited instructor. These courses teach the fundamentals of safe breath-hold activity, including how to recognise and respond to potential dangers, it may also save yours or someone else’s life.”

Freediving New Zealand is committed to the development of competitive Freediving in New Zealand and promoting safe breath-hold practices across the country. Information about accredited instructors and clubs around New Zealand can be found at www.freediving.co.nz.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

