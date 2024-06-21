Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Opening Hours For Community Facilities

Friday, 21 June 2024, 11:51 am
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Following extensive community consultation and deliberations as part of the Long Term Plan 2024-2044, Horowhenua District Council is changing the opening hours across all of its Cultural and Community Centres and Libraries.

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō will now be closed on Sundays, except for the Youth Space, which will remain open from 1pm to 4pm. Additionally, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom will see minor changes to its hours across its seven-day operation. Shannon Library will now be open from 1pm to 5pm, Mondays to Fridays, and will only be open on the first Saturday of each month instead of every weekend.

“Reducing the hours of our facilities has been carefully considered by Councillors, not only during Long Term Plan deliberations but also throughout the public workshops leading up to this decision,” says Mayor Bernie Wanden. “By making these adjustments, we’re able to reduce the impact on rates for our community while striking a balance between serving our residents and easing the financial pressure many households are experiencing in the current economic climate.”

Chief Executive Monique Davidson adds, “Although our facility hours have been reduced, the opportunities and programmes we deliver remain unchanged. We understand the importance of these services to our community, and our team is committed to continuing to provide valuable experiences for all who walk through the doors of our facilities.”

The new hours will take effect from Monday 1 July 2024.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The decision to reduce community facility hours was one of the many options considered during the Long Term Plan 2024-2044 consultation process. Councillors recognised the need for challenging choices in challenging times. Through careful debate, they were able to reduce the initially proposed average rates increase from 17.4% to 16.6%, despite fixed costs such as depreciation, insurance, interest, and inflation driving the majority of the increase.

Operating hours from 1 July 2024 are shown below:

 MondaysTuesdaysWednesdaysThursdaysFridaysSaturdaysSundays
Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō9am to 5.30pm9am to 5.30pm10am to 9pm9am to 5.30pm9am to 5.30pm10am to 3pm

Closed (Except Youth Space,

1pm to 4pm)

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom9am to 4pm9am to 4pm

9am to

4pm

9am to 4pm9am to 4pm10am to 3pm10am to 3pm
Shannon Library1pm to 5pm

1pm to

5pm

1pm to

5pm

1pm to

5pm

1pm to

5pm

Closed (Except the first Saturday of each month

1pm to 5pm)

Closed

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 