Witnesses Sought After Kawerau Serious Assault

Friday, 21 June 2024, 4:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson, Area Manager Investigations, Eastern Bay of Plenty:

Eastern Bay of Plenty Police are asking for the public’s help following a serious assault in Kawerau this afternoon.

Police were called to the corner of Plunket and Islington Streets about 12.35pm after reports of an altercation having taken place.

One person was found in critical condition and was transported to hospital.

Four young people were taken into custody and are assisting with our enquiries.

Police understand there were several other parties present at the time of the assault.

We are asking anyone who has not yet spoken to Police to please come forward and speak with us so we can continue to build a picture of what has occurred.

Anyone with information should call 105 and quote file number 240621/4014.

Alternatively, please come to Kawerau Police Station and speak with one of our staff.

You can also share information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

