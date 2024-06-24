Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Man Arrested Following Reckless Incident In East Tāmaki

Monday, 24 June 2024, 10:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man has been arrested following a dangerous incident in East Tāmaki this morning.

Emergency services were called following reports of a man who appeared to be injured on the East Tāmaki overbridge on the Southern Motorway at about 7.46am.

Inspector Danny Meade says upon arrival, Police located the man who was pretending to be injured as part of what we can only describe as reckless behaviour in an attempt to gain publicity.

“Emergency services from across Tāmaki Makaurau have been put in a situation where considerable time and resources were tied up as we dealt with this incident, not to mention the inconvenience to the public due to the lane closures involved.

“The was a significant and unnecessary incident, that in no doubt will have impacted many people over the disturbing sight,” Inspector Meade says.

“It is also incredibly lucky this man’s reckless actions did not cause injury to himself, or any other road users.”

A 57-year-old man was arrested and is in custody currently being spoken to.

Charges are being considered.

