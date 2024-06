Have You Seen Walter?

Police are appealing for any sightings of 55-year-old Walter Brown, who has been reported as missing from the Papatoetoe area.

Walter was last seen in Papatoetoe at about 10pm on 22 June.

He is described as about 165cm tall with brown hair and is very sociable.

Police and Walter’s family have concerns for his wellbeing and urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 111 and reference file number 240623/9533.

Additionally, anyone who has further information can contact Police on 105, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

