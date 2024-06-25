Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Maritime NZ's RCCNZ Gisborne Search Update 2

Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 5:24 pm
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand

Atrocious weather conditions off Gisborne continues to hamper the efforts to rescue two men off the Gisborne coast.

A fishing vessel with three fishermen on-board was reported missing to police yesterday afternoon (24 June).

Maritime NZ’s Rescue Coordination Centre then took over coordination of the search.

Two people were identified in the water by a bulk carrier vessel earlier this afternoon, however they were unable to rescue them due to the dangerously difficult weather conditions. The vessel attempted to provide the men with any available rescue materials they could throw overboard including life rings and flotsam. A third person is still missing.

RCCNZ is actively employing all search and rescue options available to rescue these men.

RCCNZ General Manager Justin Allan, says swells and gusts associated with the severe weather conditions are making it a very dangerous operation on the water and in the air.

"Swells are getting up as high as six metres and winds are gusting up to 50 knots.

RCCNZ is continuing to work with a range of agencies to coordinate rescuers to attempted to safely get these men out of the water.

"There has and continues to be support from Coastguard, rescue helicopter operators, the New Zealand Defence Force and vessels of opportunity in the area. Rescuers are continuing to do their very best in incredibly trying conditions and we are hugely grateful for their efforts.

"Just after 4 PM the NZDF P8 dropped a life raft in the area the men have been located.

"Our thoughts are with everyone closely connected to this situation and we continue to keep them update. This are incredibly stressful and difficult times for everyone involved," Justin Allan says.

At this time, the men are still in the water.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Maritime New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 