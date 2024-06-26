Long-Term Plan Finalised - Average Rate Rise Of 9.6 Per Cent In Year 1

Masterton District Council has today confirmed its Long-Term Plan for 2024-34, and with it an average rate rise for 2024/25 of 9.6 per cent.

This is 1 per cent less than forecast, after decisions by the Council during deliberations on the LTP consultation, at a meeting on 5 June and more growth in the rating base.

Because growth in the rating base – the number and value of properties sharing the cost of rates – has been stronger in the urban area, the urban rate increase will average 8.6 per cent, with variations due to property revaluations.

Rural properties will have an average 12.4 per cent increase, with variations between different types of property and revaluations. Higher rural rates are a result of roading costs increasing, and rural properties being allocated a greater share of those costs (as set out in the Council’s Revenue and Financing Policy).

Greater Wellington Regional Council rates are separate.

Mayor Gary Caffell said councillors had worked hard to limit the rates increase.

“We have been very mindful of the impact of our decisions on ratepayers’ pockets. In the current economic climate, a rates increase of any size is not something to be celebrated, but I think what we have achieved is one of the smallest increases in the country.

“We remain committed to keeping Masterton moving forward and doing our best for our community. That’s why we are progressing key infrastructure projects for the Town Hall and Library.

“But the bulk of expenditure over the next 10 years is planned to be spent on our core business, including roading (nearly $400 million), water supply ($135 million), and stormwater ($28 million).”

Councillors approved the result of deliberations held on 5 June, following consultation on the draft LTP, including ‘Big Decisions’ in the consultation document.

Big Decision One: Town Hall, Library and Archive - Te Hōro Nui, Te Whare Pukapuka Me Te Pūranga Kōrero

Councillors decided to demolish the existing Town Hall and Municipal Buildings, including the façade, and build a new multi-purpose Town Hall on the current site, with a total budget of no more than $25 million. It will work with the architects to ensure incorporate elements of the old Town Hall are incorporated in the new Town Hall facility, including salvaging materials during the demolition phase that can be re-used in the new build.

The Council's Waiata House office will be expanded, at a cost of $8.7million, to accommodate Civil Defence, customer services, a Council Chamber, public meeting rooms and a lab for use by environmental services staff.

In line with the Council’s preferred option for consultation, we will upgrade and expand the library at a cost of $10.75 million. We will consider a further extension to include the Archive in the future.

Big Decision Two: Town Centre Improvements - Ngā Whanaketanga Ki Te Pokapū Tāone

The Council will progress the Council's preferred consultation option and complete essential work to improve water and roading infrastructure (including footpaths) in the Town Centre, with no other improvements to Queen Street. The 'look and feel' of the Town Centre will essentially remain as it is now.

Big Decision Three: Changes To Council Funding -Ngā Panonitanga Kingā Tahua Kaunihera

The Council consulted on a proposed change to community funding which would have seen all funding considered as part of one annual contestable funding round.

Having considered submissions Council agreed to maintain the current approach for the 2024-34 LTP. The current 'mixed model' approach allows for requests for single or multi-year funding to be considered in alignment with the LTP cycle, as well as having an annual contestable funding round.

Big Decision Four: Changes To Services - Ngā Panonitanga Ki Ngā Ratonga

Having considered feedback from our community. The Council agreed to:

reduce Wairarapa Economic Development Strategy (WEDS) funding by 20 per cent compared to 2023/24 - this reduces funding from $100,000 to $80,000, saving $20,000

cease funding for regional Walking and Cycling facilitation, saving $35,000 per year

continue funding for regional Positive Ageing facilitation

seek further external funding for Welcoming Communities facilitation beyond 2025 when current funding expires

increase the Community-Led Climate Initiatives Fund from $50,000 to $100,000, rather than funding climate activation facilitation beyond April 2026 when external funding ceases.

