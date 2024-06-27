Greyhounds As Pets Hosts Auckland Adoption Day: A Chance To Find Your Forever Friend

In the midst of an economic crisis that has significantly impacted pet adoption rates, Greyhounds as Pets (GAP) is determined to turn the tide and find loving homes for retired racing greyhounds. This Saturday, the 29th of June, from 10 am to 4 pm, GAP invites the community to The Dog Den in Silverdale for a unique and heartwarming event: the Auckland Greyhound Adoption Day.

(Photo/Supplied)

Greyhounds, often overlooked as potential pets, are known for their gentle temperament and loyal companionship. GAP's mission is to break the stigma surrounding these elegant dogs and showcase their suitability as loving family members. With a knowledgeable team on hand, attendees will have the opportunity to meet and interact with several adoptable greyhounds, each waiting for their forever home.

“Our Adoption Days are designed to give people the chance to see just how wonderful greyhounds can be as pets,” says Emelia Lake, Marketing Team Lead at GAP. “We take pride in guiding potential adopters through each introduction, helping them find the perfect match for their home and lifestyle. There’s nothing quite like seeing the bond form between a person and their new furry friend.”

The event promises not only the chance to meet these amazing dogs but also the opportunity to leave with a new family member. The Dog Den in Silverdale will be transformed into a hub of excitement and joy, with greyhounds showcasing their affectionate and calm nature. Whether you're a first-time pet owner or looking to add to your family, this event is the perfect place to discover the unique charm of greyhounds.

GAP's Auckland Adoption day will be filled with heartwarming moments and the promise of unconditional love. It aims to change each greyhound's life – and their new owner's – forever.

