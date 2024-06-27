Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Greyhounds As Pets Hosts Auckland Adoption Day: A Chance To Find Your Forever Friend

Thursday, 27 June 2024, 12:57 pm
Press Release: Greyhounds as Pets

In the midst of an economic crisis that has significantly impacted pet adoption rates, Greyhounds as Pets (GAP) is determined to turn the tide and find loving homes for retired racing greyhounds. This Saturday, the 29th of June, from 10 am to 4 pm, GAP invites the community to The Dog Den in Silverdale for a unique and heartwarming event: the Auckland Greyhound Adoption Day.

(Photo/Supplied)

Greyhounds, often overlooked as potential pets, are known for their gentle temperament and loyal companionship. GAP's mission is to break the stigma surrounding these elegant dogs and showcase their suitability as loving family members. With a knowledgeable team on hand, attendees will have the opportunity to meet and interact with several adoptable greyhounds, each waiting for their forever home.

“Our Adoption Days are designed to give people the chance to see just how wonderful greyhounds can be as pets,” says Emelia Lake, Marketing Team Lead at GAP. “We take pride in guiding potential adopters through each introduction, helping them find the perfect match for their home and lifestyle. There’s nothing quite like seeing the bond form between a person and their new furry friend.”

The event promises not only the chance to meet these amazing dogs but also the opportunity to leave with a new family member. The Dog Den in Silverdale will be transformed into a hub of excitement and joy, with greyhounds showcasing their affectionate and calm nature. Whether you're a first-time pet owner or looking to add to your family, this event is the perfect place to discover the unique charm of greyhounds.

GAP's Auckland Adoption day will be filled with heartwarming moments and the promise of unconditional love. It aims to change each greyhound's life – and their new owner's – forever.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Greyhounds as Pets on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 