Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Homicide Investigation, Waitemata East

Saturday, 29 June 2024, 1:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Sherer:

A homicide investigation is under way following the death of a woman at a Glenfield address yesterday, Friday 28 May.

Police were called to Wyvern Place about 4.25pm and located a woman who suffered a serious injury. The victim was transported to hospital in a critical condition but was unable to be revived.

A 51-year-old Browns Bay man has been arrested and charged with murder. He will be appearing in the North Shore District Court on Sat 29 May.

Police remain at the address, where a scene examination is under way and the public can expect an increase in police in the area.

More information will be released when it is available.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 