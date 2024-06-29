Homicide Investigation, Waitemata East

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Sherer:

A homicide investigation is under way following the death of a woman at a Glenfield address yesterday, Friday 28 May.

Police were called to Wyvern Place about 4.25pm and located a woman who suffered a serious injury. The victim was transported to hospital in a critical condition but was unable to be revived.

A 51-year-old Browns Bay man has been arrested and charged with murder. He will be appearing in the North Shore District Court on Sat 29 May.

Police remain at the address, where a scene examination is under way and the public can expect an increase in police in the area.

More information will be released when it is available.

