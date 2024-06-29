Operation Kereru Stops Antisocial Road Users In Their Tracks

Wellington District Police have caused significant disruption to antisocial road user gatherings overnight across the region, with vehicle seizures, impoundments and infringements being issued.

Operation Kereru saw Police staff taking a coordinated and targeted approach across the district, including in the Hutt Valley and Wellington City.

Groups were intercepted before they could get established at 10 different locations, meaning they were unable to participate in activity such as skids or racing.

Sixty-nine infringement notices were issued. Two vehicles were impounded due to driver licencing matters, while four vehicles were seized by bailiffs due to unpaid fines.

Twelve vehicles were either pink or green stickered due to compliance issues, and one person was arrested for disorderly behaviour.

Acting Wellington District Commander Nick Thom says this operation sends a clear message to those wanting to participate in disruptive and illegal activity.

“Recent behaviour from antisocial road users has been particularly concerning, and we aren’t going to tolerate it. Our communities shouldn’t have to tolerate it.

“We will continue to target this behaviour until the message gets through.”

We continue to encourage anyone who witnesses this type of activity to report it to Police.

Please call 111 if it is happening now, or you can make a report after the fact through our 105 service.

If you have information you’d like to share anonymously, please call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

