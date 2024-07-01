SPCA Waives Adoption Fee To Find Warm Hearts And Homes

(Photo/Supplied)

SPCA is looking for animal lovers to adopt especially patient pets. From Saturday 6 - Sunday 21 July animals who have been looking for a new home for more than 40 days will be prioritised for adoption in a zero fees campaign.

SPCA’s General Manager Animal Services, Dr Corey Regnerus-Kell says waiving the adoption fee for a select group of animals acknowledges the extra care they may require.

“These animals have waited a while to find a place to call home. We hope we can match them with people who can take over their care and give these animals the life they deserve."

Among the hundreds of animals in this select group there might be larger animals that require lots of space like horses and high energy dogs. Others may have medical needs or anxiety who require extra time and company. There are bonded pairs that want to stay together, and some of these animals might be a little bit shy and haven’t caught someone’s eye.

“All of them are endearing and will give as much love and affection as they receive, so we’re on the lookout for people who have the space and time to love these animals as much as we do,” says Dr Regnerus-Kell.

All animals available for adoption are lovingly cared for by SPCA staff and volunteers during their rehabilitation, and the animals with zero adoption fees are no exception. Significant care and time have been invested in these animals, and normal adoption vetting processes apply so they are matched with the right home.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Toru, who is missing a hind leg, was with SPCA for 13 months before India fell in love with his bright and goofy demeanour and gave him a new home. Toru now spends his time with his mum and auntie, playing with his new circle of dog friends and learning commands in New Zealand Sign Language, Te Reo Māori, and English. He’s settled right into his owner’s home and heart.

Pets can bring immense joy to our lives and any hardship they have endured does not affect their ability to enrich our world with their personality, love, and affection. Animal lovers who can make room in their lives for a special companion are encouraged to look for the ‘Special Love Needed’ tag on the SPCA website, ensure they can provide what the animal needs to flourish & apply online at www.spca.nz/adopt

© Scoop Media

