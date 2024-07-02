Northland Driver Caught Five Times Over The Limit

Northland Police have caught 55 drivers over the legal alcohol limit in the past week, including during the long Matariki weekend.

Northland Road Policing Manager, Inspector Anne-Marie Fitchett says it’s disappointing so many aren’t getting the message.

“We’ve already had 21 deaths due to crashes on our roads in Northland this year, and sadly alcohol is an ever-present contributing factor to any road toll.

“On Sunday morning we received a report from a concerned member of the public, who allegedly witnessed a vehicle towing a boat being driven dangerously on State Highway 1 near Waipu.

“Police caught up with the driver, stopped and breath tested them. They blew more than five times the legal limit, with an excess alcohol reading of 1280mcg.

“This sort of driving behaviour is incredibly reckless, and unacceptable. It’s a miracle this didn’t end in tragedy,” she says.

In the past 12 months, Police in Northland have issued more than 14,500 speeding infringements.

“That’s a lot of people making poor driving decisions, but more importantly, a huge amount of people putting other motorists and their families at risk.

“We all want to go home to our families at the end of the day, and as a community we can make a big impact on whether that happens or not.

“Not many people equate driving sober and staying within speed limits to potentially saving lives, but that’s what it comes down to,” Inspector Fitchett says.

If you see any unsafe driving behaviour, please contact Police on 105 or *555 if it is after the fact or 111 if you believe someone is in immediate danger.

© Scoop Media

