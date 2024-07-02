Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Community Asked To Have Say On Preferred Representation Arrangements For Regional Council

Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 2:02 pm
Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Key points:

  • Last stage of Regional Council representation review underway
  • Determines constituencies and number of councillors across the region
  • Review occurs every six years
  • Community feedback on preferred option closes 12 July

Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council is working through the final stages of a representation review.

All councils are legally required to undertake a review every six years. This is to ensure the constituencies, or areas, that the region is divided in to and the number of councillors reflect any changes across the communities they represent, such as population fluctuations.

Regional Council Governance Manager, Steve Groom, says community consultation earlier this year informed a decision by Regional Council in May on a preferred option.

“We’re now asking the community to have a say on the preferred option, which is to stay with the current representation arrangements. This includes 14 councillors across four general constituencies (Western Bay of Plenty, Tauranga, Rotorua, and the Eastern Bay) and three Māori constituencies (Mauao, Ōkurei, and Kōhi).”

Mr Groom says the preferred option aligns with previous decisions by the Local Government Commission, the independent statutory body that oversees reviews of the structure of local government.

“The Commission’s view is important as it provides an independent perspective on what effective representation should look like for the region, particularly when it comes to the number of people a councillor should represent across communities in the Bay of Plenty.

“However, the most important factor for us is the view of those Bay of Plenty communities, and that’s why we’re asking for feedback now.”

Regional Council is expected to make a final decision on the review at a public meeting on 12 September. This decision, and information on the public’s right to appeal it, will be communicated through local newspapers and on the Regional Council's website.

The decision will apply to local government elections in 2025 and 2028.

Residents can have their say by visiting www.boprc.govt.nz/rep-review-2024

