Temptation Lands Chocolate Lover In Court

A prolific shoplifter with a taste for the sweeter things in life has allowed temptation to land him in Court.

Counties Manukau South Senior Sergeant MJ Riddle says Police have been making enquiries into a person of interest following a number of shoplifting offences in South Auckland in the past few weeks, mainly from supermarkets.

(Photo/Supplied)

She says Police acted on information received following a spate of thefts from supermarkets in the Papakura area and located the alleged offender at a property in Duke Street earlier this week.

“Retail crime is particularly damaging to our communities.

“In one incident the offender has left the store with 241 Whitakers chocolate blocks, valued at $1349.60.

“Fortunately, on-site security staff were able to lock the trolley, which the offender has then tried to drag before it has tipped over and all items were recovered before he got too far.”

Senior Sergeant Riddle says the arrest is an “excellent outcome”.

“Police will continue to target prolific offending against retail businesses in our communities.

“This is also another great example of how the community can assist us in reporting suspicious and illegal behaviour.

“People can report offending as it is occurring by calling 111, or to report matters after the fact by calling 105.”

Reports can also be made online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

A 37-year-old man has been remanded in custody and will reappear in Papakura District Court on 8 July charged with multiple counts of burglary and shoplifting.

Police yesterday also arrested a 26-year-old woman for allegedly stealing more than $21,000 worth of goods from various supermarkets across Tāmaki Makaurau.

She will appear in Manukau District Court today facing 20 charges of shoplifting.

© Scoop Media

