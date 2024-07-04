Local Kids See Playground Ideas Comes To Life In New Design

An aerial view of the new waterfront playground (Photo/Supplied)

The imaginative ideas of school children have transformed into a new playground design, set to inspire hours of joy and exploration on the Tauranga waterfront.

The final design for the waterfront playground, incorporating creative and inclusive ideas from local children, has been revealed following workshops to hear their perspectives.

Bethlehem School student Barnaby Adams shared his ideas for the design.

“There are so many schools in New Zealand and we’re one of the schools that got to express their ideas towards (the playground) for the community. For the children, I hope (they) really enjoy it.”

Bethlehem School student Ella Jones says she is most looking forward to the ‘chatter box seats’, which is a designated seating area for children who want to talk to other kids.

“I like the seats where if you’re lonely, you can ask to speak with someone. If you’re an only child and have no one to play with, you can come and ask for someone to play with. It’s like you will have a friend there. It’s (‘chatter box seats’) a great way to make friends.”

The waka tower is an 8-metre-tall structure, which will be a key attraction in the new playground (Photo/Supplied)

Scheduled for completion this summer, the new playground will be a central feature along Te Awanui Tauranga Harbour and will highlight the deep connection between the community and its natural surroundings.

The playground offers a central tower structure made of waka for climbing and sliding, a nature play zone, an elevated pathway that follows the milky way design, and a water play zone with troughs and water pumps. The waka tower structure will be accessible from the elevated pathway with connecting bridges to encourage rope climbing.

There will also be plenty of shade from the beautiful Bay of Plenty sun during the bright summer months, and rock walls, mega swings, and monkey bars to wrangle.

Elements of Māori culture are woven into the playground design including: Matariki celestial seat designs; and etching of the Matariki star constellation on the ground.

The former playground was removed earlier this month to make way for the new and improved playground.

Tauranga City Council, City Development and Partnership General Manager, Gareth Wallis says the new playground is one of many projects happening along the waterfront and the city centre.

“I can’t wait to see our community enjoying the new playground this summer and the fact that children from our community have helped in the design process, is a great feeling.

Children will be able to let their imaginations run wild as they explore all the new waterfront playground has to offer.”

