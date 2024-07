Serious Crash, Point England - Auckland City

Emergency services are responding to reports of a serious crash in Point England this afternoon.

The crash, involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, was reported to Police around 4.10pm.

Initial indications suggest one person has received serious injuries.

Road closures are currently in place along Apirana Avenue between Pilkington Road and Salima Talagi Street.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.

