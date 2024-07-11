Road Open Following Earlier Crash, Dairy Flat - Waitematā
Police can advise a crash on the Northern Motorway near Dairy Flat has now been cleared.
Lanes have reopened and traffic is beginning to flow.
We thank motorists for their patience.
New Zealand is one of six countries invited as onlookers to this week’s NATO summit in Washington. As such, PM Christopher Luxon will be made aware of the pressure on the 32 NATO member states (a) to increase their Defence spending (b) to become less militarily dependent on the US and (c) to treat NATO as having a global purpose, beyond its customary regional focus on Europe. According to NATO’s globalising rhetoric, a similar list of enemies - Russia, Iran, North Korea, and China – pose threats in the Indo-Pacific, as well as to Ukraine and its NATO neighbours.
“This legislation will give landlords the power to kick our whānau out onto the street for no reason” said Housing spokesperson, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi.
More than seven months into the Government’s term, there is still no concrete plan to reduce our emissions, meet out climate targets, or ensure we have a resilient future.
The Government’s ill-considered cuts to science funding and jobs will damage the country’s ability to drive new economic opportunities and manage our environmental challenges, warns the Save Science Coalition.
The thesis offers a vast array of possible topics to discuss and dissect, but this article will focus briefly on three things: the central idea of the thesis, what it highlighted about how our parliament operates, and our history of relentless change.
The Government will be aligning the Clean Car Importer Standard with Australia in order to provide the vehicle import market with certainty and ease cost of living pressures on Kiwis the next time they need to purchase a vehicle, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.
Chris Hipkins, Leader of the New Zealand Labour Party: “Congratulations to Keir Starmer and the UK Labour Party on its resounding and historic election win. We share many values and common goals; a commitment to reaching net zero by 2050, a resilient and well-resourced national health system, and a belief that no-one gets left behind."