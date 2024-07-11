Two Men Arrested Following Tītahi Bay Incident

Inspector Renée Perkins, Kāpiti-Mana Area Commander:

Two men have been charged following an incident in Tītahi Bay today.

The incident unfolded when police officers were in Tītahi Bay this afternoon to undertake a search warrant.

At around 2pm, officers stopped a vehicle nearby. While officers were speaking to the occupants of the car, a firearm was observed.

One man was arrested at the scene and a firearm was recovered. The second man was arrested a short time later.

A 33-year-old man is facing a range of charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with breach of bail.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Porirua District Court tomorrow, 12 July.

