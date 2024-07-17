Status Quo Decided Following Tasman Dry Weather Task Force Review

A review of Tasman’s Dry Weather Task Force, following a challenging dry summer season, has acknowledged the need to maintain close communication with the district’s water users.

The 2023/24 season has required significant measures to be put in place in dealing with the extended dry spell that eventually reached drought levels across the Top of the South Island.

The drought had significant effects for urban and rural water users and regular updates ensured people were aware of the rationing (water restriction) measures being implemented.

This summer also saw the start of operations for the Waimea Community Dam, and the Task Force has ongoing work to do managing public expectations and sentiment, as the value of this infrastructure becomes apparent.

The last of Tasman’s water rationing measures for the 2023/24 season were lifted in mid-June, with the removal of Stage One water restrictions for the Moutere Eastern Groundwater Zone.

Recent rainfall as well as minimal irrigation requirements over winter has eased concerns around water use and groundwater levels across the district.

However, Tasman District Council has warned there is still a possibility that the winter rainfall may not be enough sustain the district into next summer. Monitoring continues, and preparations are being put in place to lessen the effects of what is likely to be another dry summer for the 24/25 season.

Any adversely dry weather will have a significantly lower impact on the Waimea Plains, helped by the now operational Waimea Community Dam.

However, Task Force Convenor Kim Drummond acknowledged that all areas of the region were susceptible to the effects of dry weather and therefore a clear line of communication was required so water users can continue to be informed and heard.

“With input from Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI), Rural Support Trust and feedback from the community, we were able to gain some insight into the best approach for ongoing meetings and make some plans around liaising with water users around the district and keeping the public informed of the river flow and groundwater levels and any rationing required as a result.”

“Water User Groups find value in receiving information from the Council – including the opportunity for discussions about wider things than what is covered by the Dry Weather Task Force.

“Feedback about our communication channels has indicated a feeling of collaboration in decision making.

“Regarding the format of future meetings, there has been a clear preference for in-person opportunities between water users and staff to continue, while also making allowances for those who would otherwise need to travel a fair distance to attend meetings by providing online methods to connect.”

Kim said staff will continue to monitor groundwater levels and river flow in the coming months, and there is an option for Task Force meetings to commence earlier than in previous years.

“As of now, the Wai-iti (Kainui) Dam is sitting at around 18% full, with a real risk of not filling by October and while we are also managing and monitoring the recovery of the Deep Moutere Aquifers it is noted the Cobb Dam is currently just over 10% full.”

