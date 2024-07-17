Mt Wellington Homicide: Arrest Made, Vehicle Seized In Investigation

Police have made an arrest overnight, as investigations continue into the homicide in Mt Wellington on Saturday night.

On Tuesday evening, a search warrant was carried out in the Panmure area.

Acting Detective Inspector Chris Allan, of Auckland City CIB, says a man was also located at the address and arrested without incident.

“This man has since been spoken to and he has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder,” he says.

The 26-year-old man will appear in the Auckland District Court today.

A vehicle of interest in the investigation was also located during the search of the Panmure address.

“This vehicle has been seized and it will be subject to further examination over the coming days.”

Acting Detective Inspector Allan says the investigation team are continuing their work to locate the principal offender in the homicide.

“The team are continuing to make progress and are focused on locating the person responsible and holding them to account.”

Meanwhile, post-mortem and formal identification procedures have since been completed for the victim who was fatally shot on Saturday night.

He was Texas Jack Doctor, aged 22.

“Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family at this time,” acting Detective Inspector Allan says.

Mr Doctor’s body has since been released to family for funeral preparations.

Police are maintaining a high presence in the east Auckland area as enquiries continue, acting Detective Inspector Allan says.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to help this investigation to come forward.

People can contact 105 quoting the file number 240714/0428, or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

