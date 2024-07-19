Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Fatal Crash - Tasman

Friday, 19 July 2024, 8:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are investigating after a fatal crash in Tasman early this morning.

Emergency services were called just before 1am to the intersection of Selwyn Street and Abel Tasman Drive, Pohara where a vehicle has crashed into a power pole.

Sadly, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit was advised and work has begun to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family of the person who passed away.

There is no further information available at this stage.

