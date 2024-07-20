Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Mahé Drysdale To Take Tauranga Forward

Saturday, 20 July 2024, 5:54 pm
Press Release: Mahe Drysdale

Businessman and former Olympian Mahé Drysdale has been elected the next Mayor of Tauranga at the Tauranga City Council elections.

“Thanks to the people of Tauranga for entrusting me to lead our city for the next four year.” Says Mahé Drysdale, Mayor-Elect for Tauranga.

“Our community has spoken and the voters want to see this city move forward. They have delivered a quality team on Council that want to see Tauranga succeed.

“From the conversations I’ve had with the newly elected Councillors during the campaign, they are all keen to get to work, working together to deliver for the community.”

“The immediate priority is getting alongside the newly elected Councillors, key Council staff to build a strong team with a positive, collaborative approach so we can take our City forward.”

“Tauranga is a great city and I am excited about the opportunity this Council has to realise Tauranga’s potential as New Zealand’s best city.”

“Our team will provide strong, transparent and accountable leadership that engages with the community to deliver results for them.”

“We will also connect with central Government ministers and leaders to build a strong relationship with them."

"My family has a strong tradition of community service and I'm excited to continue that legacy by contributing to the creation of a better city for the next generation.”

“This is a huge challenge, but together anything is possible as we begin a new era in Tauranga local body politics.”

