SH1 Brynderwyn Hills Closed Due To Slips – Crews Onsite Working To Clear The Road

Saturday, 20 July 2024, 5:55 pm
Press Release: NZTA

State Highway 1 through the Brynderwyn Hills remains closed due to slips caused by heavy rain. We have crews on site working to clear the road as quickly as it is safe to do so. We are also monitoring the hill for any more movement and will only reopen the road when it is safe for motorists to travel through. When we do open the road there will be active traffic management in place.

We ask all traffic to avoid the Paparoa Oakley Road due to a large under slip and for light vehicles to use the Cove Road and heavy vehicles to use SH12/14.

We urge people to check journey planner if they need to travel now. We will provide another update by around 6pm.

Roads can be closed at short notice in bad weather. Please check road and weather conditions before you travel: journeys.nzta.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

